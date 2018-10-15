Larry E. Hancock

WBBJ Staff,

 

Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

                                                                       Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Larry E. Hancock of Paris
Age: 71
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Monday, October 15, 2018
Funeral Time/Day: 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister(s): David Goff of Cedar Hill Church of Christ in Vilonia, AR and

Edward Smith of Kentucky Lake Road Church of Christ
Place of Burial: Walker Cemetery
Visitation: 4:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, October 16, 2018 and after 11:00 AM Wednesday
Date/Place of Birth: February 3, 1947 in Fulton, Kentucky
Pallbearers: Josh Hancock, Paul Hancock, Tracy Grooms, Kyle Veazey, Keith Chilcutt, Jimmy Veazey, Kerry Bell, Scott Delaney
Both Parents Names:

include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

 Bob Hancock and Joyce Beadles Haynes, both preceded

Step-father: Delbert Haynes, preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage

  (surviving or preceded)

 Martha Veazey Hancock of Paris, TN; Married: August 14, 1964
Daughters: City/State Cary (Wayne) Moore, Olive Branch, MS

Rachel (Joshua Smith) Hancock, Fayetteville, AR
Sons: City/State Michael (Lisa) Hancock, Conway, AR

Reece (Danielle) Hancock, Maumelle, AR
Brothers: City/State Charles (Shelia) Hancock, Paris, TN

Norman Hancock, Puryear, TN
Grandchildren: Madelyn Moore, Jackson Hancock, Kate Hancock, Owen Hancock,   Branson (Olivia) Shaffer, Alexandra Shaffer,
Great Grandchildren: Carson Shaffer
Other Relatives: Numerous nieces and nephews
Personal Information: Known as “Dad” and “Daddy” to his children, “Big Papa” to his grandchildren, and “Uncle Big Larry” to his nieces and nephews, Larry was the owner of Hancock’s Window & Glass in El Dorado, AR for 33 years before retiring and moving to Tennessee. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing.

 