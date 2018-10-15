Larry E. Hancock
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|Larry E. Hancock of Paris
|Age:
|71
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Monday, October 15, 2018
|Funeral Time/Day:
|1:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 17, 2018
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister(s):
|David Goff of Cedar Hill Church of Christ in Vilonia, AR and
Edward Smith of Kentucky Lake Road Church of Christ
|Place of Burial:
|Walker Cemetery
|Visitation:
|4:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, October 16, 2018 and after 11:00 AM Wednesday
|Date/Place of Birth:
|February 3, 1947 in Fulton, Kentucky
|Pallbearers:
|Josh Hancock, Paul Hancock, Tracy Grooms, Kyle Veazey, Keith Chilcutt, Jimmy Veazey, Kerry Bell, Scott Delaney
|Both Parents Names:
|Bob Hancock and Joyce Beadles Haynes, both preceded
Step-father: Delbert Haynes, preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Martha Veazey Hancock of Paris, TN; Married: August 14, 1964
|Daughters: City/State
|Cary (Wayne) Moore, Olive Branch, MS
Rachel (Joshua Smith) Hancock, Fayetteville, AR
|Sons: City/State
|Michael (Lisa) Hancock, Conway, AR
Reece (Danielle) Hancock, Maumelle, AR
|Brothers: City/State
|Charles (Shelia) Hancock, Paris, TN
Norman Hancock, Puryear, TN
|Grandchildren:
|Madelyn Moore, Jackson Hancock, Kate Hancock, Owen Hancock, Branson (Olivia) Shaffer, Alexandra Shaffer,
|Great Grandchildren:
|Carson Shaffer
|Other Relatives:
|Numerous nieces and nephews
|Personal Information:
|Known as “Dad” and “Daddy” to his children, “Big Papa” to his grandchildren, and “Uncle Big Larry” to his nieces and nephews, Larry was the owner of Hancock’s Window & Glass in El Dorado, AR for 33 years before retiring and moving to Tennessee. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing.