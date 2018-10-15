Returning to Temperatures in the 30s Soon

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Monday, October 15th

Jackson reached a new record for daily rainfall today with nearly two inches falling this morning when the record was 1.07″ set in 1974. Rain chances will stick around this evening but brighter skies are ahead. However, with clearer skies will ultimately come some cold nights!

TONIGHT

Showers will linger into the evening and even into Tuesday in West Tennessee though most of the rain that falls will remain light. Temperatures have been dropping all day long and we’ll continue to cool down overnight into the middle and upper 40s by sunrise Tuesday.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue into tomorrow bringing another chilly afternoon with highs in the middle 50s. We’ll have a slight chance for light rain showers Tuesday too with rain likeliest along and south of I-40. Later this week, we could reach temperatures in the upper 30s for the first time since April! Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

