Robert Lynn Callins
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|Robert Lynn Callins of Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|70
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Monday, October 15, 2018
|Funeral Time/Day:
|11:00 A.M. Tuesday
|Place of Funeral:
|Graveside at Gearin’s Chapel Cemetery with burial to follow.
|Minister(s):
|Robby Callins (Grandson)
|Date/Place of Birth:
|May 28, 1948 in Jeffersonville, Indiana
|Pallbearers:
|Family
|Both Parents Names:
|Fred Callins and Velma Charles Callins, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Barbara Puckett Callins, married: January 27, 1964; survives in Paris, TN
|Daughters: City/State
|Patricia (Tim) Atkinson, Hendersonville, Tennessee
Tina (Stephen) Simmons, Byhalia, Mississippi
|Sons: City/State
|Robert (Shannon) Callins, Jr., Martin, Tennessee
|Grandchildren:
|Candace (Kyle) Thweatt, Brandon (Mary) Baker, Jonathan Atkinson, Patrick Atkinson, Wendy Atkinson, Brooklyn Atkinson, Robby Callins, Jennifer Callins, Alexandria Callins
|Great Grandchildren:
|Nine
|Sisters: City/State
|Barbara (Robert) Lenhardt, Pensacola, Florida
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Callins was a Baptist by faith. He worked and retired as IRS Enrolled Agent. He was author of Callins Capacitor Group, was former Vice President of Trans-Spectra of Greenfield, TN and was a graduate of Bethel College in McKenzie. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to The American Heart Association or C.O.P.D. Foundation.