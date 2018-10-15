Robert Lynn Callins

Name: City & State Robert Lynn Callins of Paris, Tennessee
Age: 70
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Monday, October 15, 2018
Funeral Time/Day: 11:00 A.M. Tuesday
Place of Funeral: Graveside at Gearin’s Chapel Cemetery with burial to follow.
Minister(s): Robby Callins (Grandson)
Date/Place of Birth: May 28, 1948 in Jeffersonville, Indiana
Pallbearers: Family
Both Parents Names: Fred Callins and Velma Charles Callins, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage

  (surviving or preceded)

 Barbara Puckett Callins, married: January 27, 1964; survives in Paris, TN
Daughters: City/State Patricia (Tim) Atkinson, Hendersonville, Tennessee

Tina (Stephen) Simmons, Byhalia, Mississippi
Sons: City/State Robert (Shannon) Callins, Jr., Martin, Tennessee
Grandchildren: Candace (Kyle) Thweatt, Brandon (Mary) Baker, Jonathan Atkinson, Patrick Atkinson, Wendy Atkinson, Brooklyn Atkinson, Robby Callins, Jennifer Callins, Alexandria Callins
Great Grandchildren: Nine
Sisters: City/State Barbara (Robert) Lenhardt, Pensacola, Florida
Personal Information: Mr. Callins was a Baptist by faith. He worked and retired as IRS Enrolled Agent. He was author of Callins Capacitor Group,  was former Vice President of Trans-Spectra of Greenfield, TN and was a graduate of Bethel College in McKenzie. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to The American Heart Association or C.O.P.D. Foundation.

 