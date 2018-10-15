Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Andrea Whitten

MICHIE, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is social studies teacher Andrea Whitten of Michie School. Whitten has been a teacher for 11 years, with prior experience as a basketball coach as well.

“Just interacting with the kids is so much fun,” Whitten said. “I coached for several years, and you really get to know the kids coaching and things, and then in the classrooms they all have such different personalities, and they’re just fun.”

Her favorite part is getting to know the individual needs of her students and interacting with them as well.

“They all come from way different backgrounds and families, and so getting them here, having them all together, having fun in class,” Whitten said. “Some days you know, you randomly start singing to them. Kids are just fun.”

Whitten will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in November, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.