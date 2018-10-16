2 charged after dispute leads to gunshots in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men are now in custody after an argument that led to shots fired near Atwood.

In a news release, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Monday to a report of shots fired at County Line Trailer Park in the 200 block of Atwood Highway.

The release says deputies spoke with a man who said he and his brother got into an argument. Investigators say one brother, identified as Christopher Clark, 21, left the home where the argument started, but later returned with a .22-caliber pistol.

The release says Clark shot at his brother, but did not hit him.

The brothers had a fight after the shots were fired, and Clark threw the gun to another person, identified as Jeremy Carlton, 21, who hid the gun in his home, according to the release.

Deputies found two .22-caliber shell casings and a Ruger .22-caliber gun.

Clark and Carlton are both in custody at the Gibson County Correctional Complex, where they are currently held without bond.

Clark is charged with one count of reckless endangerment and one count of aggravated assault. Carlton is charged with tampering with evidence.

Both men are scheduled to appear Oct. 23 in Trenton General Sessions Court.