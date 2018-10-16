Cloudy With Some Spotty Light Showers

Weather Update–

We started the morning off on the chilly side with temperatures in the middle to lower 40s. Thanks to the cloud cover overnight, we were able to level off temperatures there. We may not be so lucky by Thursday morning behind the next front. Today looks like a mostly gray day with some spotty showers at times. Rain so far this morning has been focused closer to the Tennessee/Mississippi border. Generally, south of I-40 is the likeliest area for rainfall today, however its not impossible area wide through this morning and noon at any given time… later tonight westerly flow ahead of the next frontal boundary should finally erode an otherwise persistent low level inversion which will allow clouds to finally break up this evening. This will allow temps to cool a degree or two more overnight, however southerly flow will keep temps generally in the 40s overnight. On Wednesday, a dry front will push south across the region and usher in another shot of cold air dropping lows by Thursday morning into the upper 30s! High Pressure will stay anchored north of the region, but close enough to affect the lows that morning.

