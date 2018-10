JACKSON, Tenn. — Early voting for the Nov. 6 election begins Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Voters can cast their ballots Monday through Saturday until Thursday, Nov. 1.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

To find your early voting and Election Day polling location or to view sample ballots, visit govotetn.com.

Voters can also download the GoVoteTN app, available in the App Store or Google Play, to view voter-specific information.