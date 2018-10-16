Flooding causes road closures in Crockett County

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office closed nearly a dozen roads Tuesday due to flooding in parts of the county.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Jennings Road, Early Austin Road, Chestnut Bluff Road and Johnny Powell Road were among those closed in the county.

Early Tuesday, a vehicle was reported in a ditch on one flooded road near Friendship. Deputies blocked one end of the road as crews attempted to tow the car.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says another vehicle went off the road after hydroplaning into a ditch on Early Austin Road, which was closed Tuesday morning. According to the THP, the driver and children in that car were able to get out on their own.

So far, no injuries have been confirmed as a result of flooding.

Estimated rainfall amounts around Crockett County showed Friendship and surrounding towns seeing more than 2 inches of rain since Saturday, but rain is expected to finally clear out within the next 24 hours.

TDOT recommends drivers heed all warning signs in these flood-prone areas and reminds all drivers to turn around, don’t drown.