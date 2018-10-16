Goodwill hosts monthly job fair

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local companies are looking to fill 100 new positions.

Goodwill Career Solutions held their monthly job fair Tuesday for seven employers across West Tennessee.

Openings at the fair included retail, manufacturing and customer service jobs.

Goodwill employees say the event is beneficial for everyone.

“Come in here, talk with different employers, get a face-to-face where normally you’re just an applicant out there on the internet,” operations training coach Sandra Hickey said.

Goodwill holds a job fair on the second Tuesday of each month.