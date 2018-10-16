Helen Hays Barnes

Helen Hays Barnes, age 92, died on Friday, October 12, 2018 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Helen was born in Lexington, TN on July 20, 1926 the daughter of the late Hollis and Tulula Hamlett Hays. She was married to Norman Earl Barnes who preceded her in death in 1994. Helen had worked with various companies including Bell South, Kisber’s Department Store, Conalco and the ICG Railroad Credit Union. She was a member of West Jackson Baptist Church since 1945, where she was active in the Nursery and the Wayne Holmes Sunday school class. “Granny” as she was affectionately known by family and friends, was a faithful follower of Christ and her actions showed her love for him, as well as, those around her. She was known as a faithful prayer warrior also. She had a gift of hospitality sharing a cold glass of tea and a snack to many.

She is survived by her son, Harry Barnes and wife Betsy of Jackson, TN and their daughter Kelly Prince and husband Mike of Murfreesboro, TN; a son-in-law, David Waller of Jackson and his daughter, Nikki Castles and husband Jonathan and their children Izzie and Yabi Castles all of Jackson, TN; a brother, Bob Hays of Omaha, NE and Maurice Hays of Jackson, TN; a sister, Marion Russell of Jackson, TN and a very special next door neighbor, Dorothy Brown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, daughters, Laura Jo Barnes and Vickie Lou Waller, a grandchild, Matthew Ross Waller and a brother Herman Odle, Sr.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 16, 2018 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Ron Hale officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Danny Vaughn, Woody Williams, Bobby Elam, Andy Hall, Jonathan Castles and David Waller.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Voegeli, Mike Smith and Doug Cantrell

The family is requesting that memorial donations be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Englewood Baptist Church, Mission Jackson, 2239 N. Highland Ave. Jackson, TN 38305.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the excellent care and love that Helen received from her family at Elmcrost Assisted Living.