Ms. Helen “Joyce” Mabry, age 79 of Paris, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at the Baptist Hospital in Huntingdon, TN. Her graveside service will be 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at Shiloh Cemetery in Mansfield with Bro. Phillip Boyd of Community of Christ officiating. Burial will follow the service and no visitation is scheduled.

Helen Joyce Mabry was born on December 30, 1938 in Mansfield, Tennessee to the late Horace G. Mabry and the late Helen Lucas Mabry. She is survived by several cousins, including Patsy (Phillip) Boyd and Carol (Dennis) Graham.

Ms. Mabry was a member of Shiloh Methodist Church in Mansfield, TN. She formerly worked at Holley Carburetor in Paris and Plough Corporation in Memphis.