Leaders Credit Union honors West Tennessee educators
JACKSON, Tenn.–A local credit union is honoring West Tennessee educators.
Leaders Credit Union awarded ten West Tennessee educators with the L.E.A.D.S. educator grant. Twenty-three proposals were submitted.
This program awards ten $1,000 grants to area educators whose initiatives empower students to learn to empower, advocate, dream and serve.
Leaders is also honoring $1,000 towards graphic calculators for Mr. Jeffrey Lewis’ class. Lewis passed away last year after he had submitted a grant proposal for his students at Chester County High School.