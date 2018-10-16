Madison County Commission members approve millions of dollars for new jail

JACKSON, Tenn– Since August 2014, the Madison County Commission has discussed building a new jail to address overcrowding in the Madison County jail.

Doug Stephenson, the Budget Chairman of Madison County Commission, said it will require millions of dollars to build a new jail.

“Tonight what were going to be doing is presenting the amount for what were going to be borrowing for the jail, which is $51,338,431,” Stephenson said.

Stephenson said these numbers were discussed in the budget and finance meeting prior to the Madison County Commission meeting Monday night.

“So what we’re planning on doing, we already have approximately set aside for the jail is approximately $32 million, plus it looks like we’re going to have to borrow about 17 more to build the jail,” said Stephenson.

Stephenson said members voted 18 yes, 6 voted no, with one pass. He also said they approved $49.5 million towards the jail, which is expected to have nearly 530 beds for inmates.

“I don’t think any commissioner would say, ‘Oh we’re thrilled to build a jail.’ That’s not what, I think this is the first step on what we’re trying to do to take things in an orderly manner,” Stephenson said.

Stephenson said some topics still need to be discussed.

“We’re not going to discuss when were going to borrow the $17 million. We’re just passing that we are going to do the jail tonight,” said Stephenson.

The Budget and Finance board will have a meeting in November to discuss when they will receive the money for the jail.