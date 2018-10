Mugshots : Madison County : 10/15/18 – 10/16/18

1/7 Christoph McDanel Aggravated domestic assault, schedule I & IV drug violations

2/7 Isaac Taylor Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/7 Jamonica Lewis Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/7 Rondrez Billings Aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, especially aggravated kidnapping, burglary of motor vehicle, driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law



5/7 Sarah Vilches Prohibited weapons, falsification of drug test result

6/7 Trevor Gunn Aggravated domestic assault

7/7 Walter Matthews Failure to appear













NOTE: Mugshots from 10/12/18 – 10/15/18 were not available from the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/15/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/16/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.