State presents park improvement grants to West TN communities

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation handed out hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants Tuesday.

“This is a grant that we had applied for, and it’s $498,000,” Mayor Marvin Sikes of Humboldt said.

“It’s a $500,000 grant, with Madison County matching $500,000,” Ed Smith, Madison County Parks and Recreation director, said.

Cities and counties from all over West Tennessee received the grants.

Humboldt is using their money to repair playgrounds.

“It’s all for the people. We want the people of the city of Humboldt, and the visitors, to enjoy our park system in our city,” Mayor Sikes said.

Madison County will also use their money to upgrade playgrounds at two parks and improve the equestrian center.

“Putting in a covered equestrian arena at Young Park, and we’ll be moving our equestrian services and programs down there,” Smith said.

The parks in Madison County are at least 25 years old and are being improved to meet accessibility and playground equipment requirements.

Smith says Madison County will have two years to complete the projects once the contracts are finished.