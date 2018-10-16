Sunny Skies and Warmer on Wednesday

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Tuesday, October 16th

Light rain has returned to the area and will remain in the area through the rest of the afternoon. No thunderstorms to speak of thankfully but temperatures are chilly today thanks to the clouds and rain. In fact, the warmest temperature we’ve had in Jackson today is 51°F – that’s the average high for the middle of December!

TONIGHT

Showers will linger into the evening though the rain that falls will remain light and should end around midnight. Temperatures will cool down overnight into the lower 40s by sunrise Wednesday under mostly clear skies.

It’ll be a dry day tomorrow under mostly sunny skies with just a few clouds. Temperatures should be warmer than today too with highs in the middle 60s. Get ready for a chilly night though! We could reach temperatures in the upper 30s for the first time since April! In order for frost to form, temperatures would need to drop to 36°F or lower. Right now, the forecast temperature is 39°F Thursday morning. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

