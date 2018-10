GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.–A local factory is supporting education and hunger relief.

Tyson donated $500,000 in grants to non-profits organizations Tuesday night to groups around Humboldt and Gibson County.

The new Tyson chicken processing facility broke ground in Humboldt earlier this year. The Boys and Girls Club in Humboldt was awarded $15,000 to renovate its teen room with new paint flooring and televisions.