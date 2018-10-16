UPDATE: Man charged with murder in Decatur Co. shooting

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — An accused gunman is now charged with murder after a weekend shooting.

Jimmy Medlin is now in custody and charged with first-degree murder in the Sunday afternoon shooting that left Jerrel Barber dead, according to Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd.

Medlin is being held without bond in the Decatur County jail.

A little after 5 p.m. Sunday, Decatur County 911 received a call of a shooting at Beech Bend Park.

Sheriff Byrd says when deputies arrived at the scene they found Barber dead.

“There’s still a few things we haven’t figured out, not the least of which what led up to this thing,” Sheriff Byrd said.

Decatur County called in the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to help in the investigation.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.