West Tennessee man taken into custody as possible suspect to homicide investigation

JACKSON, Tenn.–Investigators said he took his two young children from their Jackson home.



Jackson Police say they conducted a welfare check at an east Jackson apartment, Tuesday night.

“Once we arrived there a search of the apartment was conducted and Amanda Northern was found deceased inside,” said Deputy Chief Tyreece Miller of the Jackson Police Department.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to Keon Stewart’s mother, but we were unable to reach her.

Neighbors who live near her Brownsville home say they saw police at her house last night, where Stewart used to live.

Police say they got information that Stewart may be in Chattanooga, where residents at one apartment say they let him stay the night.

“He needed a place to lay down for the night instead of go to a hotel and pay so much money and stay for a night with him and his kids,” said Davonta Norris, a resident in a near by apartment.

Norris says he woke up this morning with police from several agencies at the apartment.

“My friend allowed him to stay for the night and we woke up to some frantic mess,” said Norris.

Police said Stewart was wanted on violation of probation and failure to comply charges.

Police said Stewart and Northern’s children, 3-year-old Khloe Northern and 2-year-old Keon Stewart, who were the subjects of an endangered child alert early Wednesday morning, are now safe.

“Right now, they’re in child protective custody. Eventually, we hope to get them back here to Jackson,” said Deputy Chief Tyreece Miller of the Jackson Police Department.

Deputy Chief Miller says their first priority was making sure the children were safe.

“We are certainly thankful I think most importantly, that the children were located safely. That was a high priority for us, was finding the children,” said Deputy Chief Miller.

Stewart is expected to be brought to Jackson for questioning in Northern’s death.