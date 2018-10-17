Best Buy hiring for the upcoming holidays

JACKSON, Tenn.–Companies across the country are hiring for the holidays.

Wednesday, Best Buy in Jackson held a hiring fair. Leaders with the national chain say they plan to hire thousands of holiday workers nationwide. The retailer is offering flexible schedules, competitive pay and employee discounts.

Store leaders with Jackson’s Best Buy tells us what they are looking for in an applicant.

“I know everybody doesn’t know everything about electronics but we can teach you a lot of things that you need to know but we just need somebody that’s very energetic and loves to talk to people,” said Robbie Rains, general manager of Jackson’s Best Buy location.

Rains says it’s a fun and rewarding job that can turn into a great career. While holiday hiring happened Wednesday, he says they are always looking for energetic people.