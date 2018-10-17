BREAKING: Police investigate homicide of mother whose children were involved in TBI alert

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating the apparent homicide of a woman whose two small children were the subject of an endangered child alert before they were found safe in Chattanooga.

Police are investigating the homicide of Amanda Northern, 24, of Jackson, according to a release.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. Tuesday to Parkwood Trace Apartments for a welfare check. There they found Northern who was deceased from an apparent homicide.

Her two children, ages 2 and 3, were missing. Police developed information that the children were with their father, Keon Stewart, 23, of Brownsville.

The TBI issued and endangered child alert.

Police determined Stewart was in Chattanooga, and officers located him at an apartment complex where he was taken into custody around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The children were found safe inside the apartment.

Stewart will be booked at the Hamilton County Jail and will await transport back to Jackson for questioning in the homicide as well as for outstanding violation of probation and failure to comply warrants, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Jackson Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).

