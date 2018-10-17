Brownsville celebrates 2 brothers for disarming gunman

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee city is honoring two local brothers for their heroic acts of stopping a gunman at a homecoming football game.

Two brothers take their last name to heart — Patrick and Gregory Shields. Police say they disarmed a 16-year-old gunman Oct. 5 at a Haywood County football game.

“It’s in their blood. They’re very giving people,” said Latorria Hennings, fiance of Gregory Shields.

Just days after the Shields brothers took such brave actions, they’ve been recognized all over West Tennessee.

“Recognized by a lot,” Patrick Shields said. “Every time I go in a grocery store, somebody always come up and says ‘thank you.'”

The city of Brownsville is also thanking and honoring the Shields brothers.

“Where as today, Patrick Shields and Gregory Shields are being honored by the city of Brownsville and the board of mayor and aldermen in recognition of the outstanding bravery they both demonstrated in our 2018 Tomcat football homecoming game,” Brownsville Mayor Bill Rawls said.

Now shielded with honor, the brothers are very humbled.

“Feels good to be recognized, but like we said, I didn’t think we was heroic, but it feels good getting awards from the community,” Patrick Shields said.

“He’s a great husband, a great father, and as you can see a super citizen, so I’m very proud,” said Adrian Shields, wife of Patrick Shields.

“As my sister-in-law said, it’s very overwhelming, but we’re grateful for their heroic acts,” Latorria Hennings said.

The Shields brothers were given free game passes to future Haywood County athletic events.