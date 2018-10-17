Close to 40°F in West Tennessee Tonight

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, October 17th

After a chilly start to this Wednesday, with parts of West Tennessee in the 30s, we’re warming up to nearly 70°F this afternoon! This may be one of the warmest days for a little while with another cold front in the forecast for the end of the week and more chilly nights ahead as a result.

TONIGHT

Clear skies will gradually become partly cloudy overnight tonight but it’ll still get pretty chilly out there! Although we’ll still be too warm for frost, we could drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s at the coldest point of the night. In order for frost to form, temperatures would need to drop to 36°F or lower. Another pleasant day is on the way for tomorrow!

After a chilly start it’ll be another dry day Thursday under mostly sunny skies after some clouds early on. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than they were today with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Rain is forecast to return Friday evening, and these showers may end up coinciding with some area high school football games so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

