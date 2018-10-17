‘Howl & Growl’ Halloween pet festival is this weekend in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Looking for a fun way to get your pets involved in the Halloween spirit?

Hardeman County Adoptable Animals will host their Howl and Growl Festival this weekend in Bolivar.

The festival will include their annual “March of the Dogs” parade and a pet costume contest.

The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Fred’s with the costume contest starting at 11 a.m. on the court square.

Other activities include a kids fun area, games, face painting, and of course food.

Participants will get a chance to meet the adoptable dogs looking for forever homes, as well as help support the shelter.

The event will also coincide with the annual Crafts on the Square.

