Jackson Christian Middle School presents “Annie Junior”

JACKSON, Tenn.–Get ready to be transported back to the 1930’s with Jackson Christian’s production of “Annie Junior”.

This is the first ever production presented on by Jackson Christian Middle School.

Wednesday, the cast presented two shows for the school.

Show times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7, and Saturday afternoon at 1, in Coffman Gym.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.