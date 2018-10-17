‘Life Maze’ gives local students scenarios in making life’s decisions

DYERSBURG, Tenn.–Eight grade students had a chance to make some serious decisions at the 5th annual ‘Life Maze’ event.

‘Life Choices’ a non-profit organization in Dyer County, created real-life situations for 8th grade students to practice making life decisions.

The ‘Life Maze’ included situations about sex life, texting and driving and health insurance.

‘Life Choices’ had up to 200 students come to participate. Shannon Powell says how important having this event is for kids.

The ‘Life Maze’ will be held next year in the Fall.