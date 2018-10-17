Mugshots : Madison County : 10/16/18 – 10/17/18 October 17, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/10Amanda Brooks Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Amanda Seymour Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Clell Gladney Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Donna Glenn Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Hope Harbin Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10John Wade Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Kalea Hullom Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Michael Clifton Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Rickey Webb Aggravated assault, criminal impersonation, violation of community corrections, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Teniya Miller Vandalism, harassment Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/16/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/17/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore