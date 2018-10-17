Mugshots : Madison County : 10/16/18 – 10/17/18

1/10 Amanda Brooks Shoplifting

2/10 Amanda Seymour Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/10 Clell Gladney Failure to appear

4/10 Donna Glenn Violation of community corrections



5/10 Hope Harbin Simple domestic assault

6/10 John Wade Violation of probation, failure to appear

7/10 Kalea Hullom Shoplifting

8/10 Michael Clifton Shoplifting



9/10 Rickey Webb Aggravated assault, criminal impersonation, violation of community corrections, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

10/10 Teniya Miller Vandalism, harassment





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/16/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/17/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.