Organizers add seasonal twist to breast cancer awareness event

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s a night just for women at “This One’s for the Girls” breast cancer awareness event.

Women dressed up in Halloween costumes at the Jackson Country Club to learn more about breast cancer. The event included local vendors, music and a fashion show for the ladies.

Tuesday night’s event was sponsored by the Kirkland Cancer Center, who chose a cancer survivor to be the keynote speaker.

“I would like to encourage all survivors and encourage anyone going through a cancer journey to stay in the light,” speaker Lisa Roberts said.

This is the first time the event has added costumes to their annual tradition.