Residents line up for first day of early voting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County residents lined up for early voting Wednesday.

“I love early voting. I like to get ahead of the rush and just make sure I vote for my candidate,” Johnnye Langford, a Jackson resident, said.

State Senator Ed Jackson and Congressman David Kustoff were there to greet voters as they arrived at the Madison County Agricultural Complex.

“This is the start of early voting. We’ve seen really good turnouts so far this morning for people wanting to vote,” Congressman Kustoff said.

Early voting in Madison County runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Residents say they vote now so they don’t have to worry about it come Nov. 6.

“I just wanted to get in here and get it done and get my vote cast and move on,” Joey Hargrove, a Jackson resident, said.

“This was wonderful. It was packed and jammed, but I went right through,” Louis Goldberg, a Jackson resident, said.

And remember you must have a photo ID with you when you show up to cast your vote.

Kustoff’s opponents Erika Pearson and James Hart as well as Savannah Williamson, who is running against Jackson, were not there at the Madison County Agricultural Complex Wednesday.