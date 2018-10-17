Sunshine And Warmer Today

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee! We’re starting on the cold side with temps in the low 40s to around upper 30s for some. We’ll see much more sunshine today, that along with a cold front approaching from the north will help pump up heights allowing temperatures to climb to around 67 this afternoon… Tonight, behind the cold front, a cold continental polar air mass will be passing just north of the Tennessee Valley. I think it will be close enough the northern half of the area dip into the upper 30s while 40s along and south of I-40.

