UPDATE: Missing children found safe in Chattanooga

UPDATE:

Police are investigating the apparent homicide of a woman whose two small children were the subject of an endangered child alert before they were found safe in Chattanooga. See the updated story here.

Earlier story:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two children last seen in Jackson have been safely recovered in Chattanooga, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI tells WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News that the children were with a man who is now in custody after a brief standoff.

The U.S. Marshals Service has identified the man involved in the standoff as 23-year-old Keon Stewart.

Marshals were attempting to serve a warrant for violation of probation from Madison County. The original charge was a domestic violence count.

Marshals say they received information that Stewart may have fled to Chattanooga Tuesday night with two small children.

The U.S. Marshals Service also confirms that Stewart is a person of interest in another crime.

Earlier story:

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for two children last seen in Jackson.

According to the alert, Khloe Northern, 3, and Keon Stewart, 2, were last seen in Jackson. It is currently unknown who the children may be with, or where they were last seen in Jackson.

Both children have brown hair and brown eyes.