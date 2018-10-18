Afternoon fire engulfs home in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Thursday afternoon fire engulfed a home in the Hub City.

It happened around 2 p.m. on H.C. Walton Drive near the 45 Bypass.

Fire officials say the house is a total loss.

Officials say it took around 2 hours to get it under control.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Mandy Hrach talked to the family who lived in the house.

They say seven people were there at the time and all made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.