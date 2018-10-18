Annual event raises awareness, funds in the fight against breast cancer

JACKSON, Tenn.–Residents in the Hub City come out to help raise awareness of breast cancer with an annual event.

Runners met at the Women’s Clinic for the ninth annual “Take Your Girls Night Out”, running through west Jackson to raise awareness of the disease.

Organizers say the event usually accumulates $13,000 to $18,000. The run included survivors, current patients and supporters.

“There are so many funds for research and that’s great we need research, we need advanced medication for these ladies but they also need immediate assistance, they need to not worry about loosing there home or having there electricity cut off,” said Deeana Denton, committee

member.

All money raised during the race goes to the “Take Your Girls Night Out” fund, which helps women financially as they battle breast cancer.