Education Foundation members meet in third meeting of the year

JACKSON, Tenn.–The third meeting for the Education Foundation Committee in Jackson was held Thursday evening.

The function of the committee is to look at where the priorities are in the education system and to fill the gap in terms of what the board or school system can provide.

Thursday night, the committee discussed more ways to raise money and add value to the school system. One of those ways being a set of bylaws approved by the foundation.

“I think once we get the money raised and we align ourselves with Dr. Jones’ priorities on how he sees the foundation working and how we can add value in all those categories, I think we will see a tremendous impact on teachers and students,” said Scott Conger, chairman of the

Education Foundation.

The next step for the Education Foundation is to present the approved bylaws to the county commission, the school board and to the city council.