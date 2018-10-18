Jennifer Maria Stewart, age 50 of Big Sandy, TN passed away on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at her residence with long time friend, Lorie Henderson by her side. Jennifer was born on January 10, 1968 in San Diego, CA to the late Stanley Vinson and Ann Henderson Hill. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Vinson. Jennifer was a Materials Supervisor with Jones Plastic and Engineering, a member of the Tennessee Bee Keeper Association and a past Boy Scout Troop Leader.

Survived by: Son: Joshua Brant Stewart of Big Sandy, TN. Father of Their Son: Rocky Stewart of Big Sandy, TN Brothers / Sisters: Amber Graham of Descanso, CA, Charles Myers of Campo, CA, Margaret Myers of Descanso, CA, Elizabeth Mullins of Campo, CA, Eric Vinson of Campo, CA, Numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 4:30 pm at the Oakdale Funeral Home Chapel.