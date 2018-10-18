JMCSS students learn earthquake safety in ‘Great ShakeOut’

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local students got under their desks Thursday in hopes of learning ways to save their lives.

“Learning what to do for an earthquake — get under your desk and hold onto the legs of the desk,” Cassynie Bunch, a fourth grader at Rose Hill School, said.

That’s what the Great ShakeOut is all about. Rose Hill School participated Thursday in the nationwide event.

“We want to be prepared in case there is an earthquake,” Bret Scott, a music teacher at Rose Hill School, said. “We know that this region is especially prone to earthquakes, so we want to be ready and have our students prepared and know what to do in the case of an earthquake.”

An announcement came over the intercom, and students got under their desks as if there were an earthquake.

“It is so important, because safety first,” JMCSS Safety Coordinator Shameka Douglas said. “We want them to understand what they need to know in order to keep themselves safe and others around them safe.”

And this isn’t just something the students can use at school.

“It transfers everywhere. They can take it anywhere — at church, home or school, wherever. The principles are the same,” Scott said.

Students say doing these kinds of drills helps them feel safer at school.

Officials say if you end up outside during an earthquake, get away from buildings and wires, then drop, cover and hold on to your neck and head until the ground stops shaking. Then get to a safe place.

For more information about the Great ShakeOut and to get your family prepared, head to the Seen on 7 section of our website.