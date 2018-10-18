Joe Hughlon Reaves

Services for Joe Hughlon Reaves, 86, will be held Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 11:00 am at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Lynn Stapleton officiating. Interment will follow at Eastside Cemetery in Martin, TN. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 19, 2018 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Saturday, October 20, 2018 from 10:00 am until service time. Mr. Reaves, retired from Republic Builders Products in McKenzie, died Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at McKenzie Healthcare Center. He was born on February 23, 1932 in Greenfield, TN as one of 13 children to John Lenard and Mary Mosella Johnson Reaves. He was a member of Huntingdon Missionary Baptist Church and was a former member of Long Heights Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters and brothers Gladys Brethauer, Adell Skinner, Jerry Reaves, Jon Edward Reaves, Ralph Lee Reaves, Roger Dale Reaves, Eugene Reaves, Bobby Reaves, and Charles Reaves.

Survivors include his wife Betty Ford Reaves of Huntingdon, TN, a daughter Susan (Joe) Lofaro of Martin, TN, two sons Tom Reaves of Martin, Joe David (Shelia) Reaves of Sharon, TN two sisters Peggy (Dennis) Coleman of McKenzie, Wanda West of Silver Springs, Maryland a brother Cecil Reaves of Trezevant, TN, eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Billy Wayne Ford, Travis Reaves, Kyle Reaves, Daniel McCoy, Jimmy Fowler, Terry Poole, Heather Reaves, and Hannah Reaves.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.