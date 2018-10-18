Local dancers compete in annual fundraiser for The Star Center

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Star Center hosts its third annual “Dancing with the Stars” fundraiser.

Thursday night, dancers took the stage at Jackson Fairgrounds Park to compete in this year’s event.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchor Ariana Alexa took to the stage with her dance partner, Ray Washington.

Proceeds from the event go to the Star Center to help them help others. All guests at the fundraiser could vote on dancers by paying just $1 per vote.

The 2018 Mirror Ball winners are Beth Sigler Haltom and Ontoni Reedy.