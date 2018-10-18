Local educator selected for TN Teacher Ambassador Network

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education has announced that nine educators have been selected to participate in the inaugural Tennessee Teacher Ambassador Network.

Rachel Bearden of the Gibson County Special School District is among those selected for the 2018-2019 school year.

Each of the teachers will be partnered with specific division leaders to learn from and advise, in the hope of making improvements to our schools.

Each educator was highly recommended and selected through a competitive application process.

Below is the full list of selected educators:

– Misty Ayres-Miranda, Metro Nashville Public Schools

– Diane Barber Miller, Franklin Special School District

– Rachel Bearden, Gibson County Special School District

– Michelle Biggs, Shelby County Schools

– Candace Hines, Achievement School District

– Jessica Hubbuch, Hamilton County Department of Education

– Haley Ottinger, Jefferson County Schools

– Deanna Pickel, Oak Ridge Schools

– Mark Wittman, Shelby County Schools