Mugshots : Madison County : 10/17/18 – 10/18/18

1/16 Gracie Vaughn Violation of community corrections

2/16 Aimee Healy Failure to appear

3/16 Arthur Wallace False reports, leaving the scene of accident, failure to render aid, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/16 Cameron Campbell Aggravated robbery, possession of a handgun while under the influence, criminal impersonation



5/16 Carolyn Roberson Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/16 Chiquite Woods Vandalism

7/16 Ellie Emrick Violation of probation, failure to comply

8/16 Ernesto Sanchez Public intoxication, open container law



9/16 James Reese Violation of probation

10/16 Jonathan Moore Criminal impersonation

11/16 Kellan Arnold Shoplifting

12/16 Kierra Williams Violation of community corrections



13/16 Phillip Cole Assault

14/16 Rhonda Tenhet Theft under $999

15/16 Sedrick Morton Failure to appear

16/16 Torris Miller Reckless driving

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/17/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/18/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.