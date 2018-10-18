Mugshots : Madison County : 10/17/18 – 10/18/18 October 18, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/16Gracie Vaughn Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Aimee Healy Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Arthur Wallace False reports, leaving the scene of accident, failure to render aid, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Cameron Campbell Aggravated robbery, possession of a handgun while under the influence, criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Carolyn Roberson Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Chiquite Woods Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Ellie Emrick Violation of probation, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Ernesto Sanchez Public intoxication, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16James Reese Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Jonathan Moore Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Kellan Arnold Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Kierra Williams Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Phillip Cole Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Rhonda Tenhet Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Sedrick Morton Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Torris Miller Reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/17/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/18/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore