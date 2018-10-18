Police to bring possible suspect in homicide investigation back to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of taking his two children across the state after police found their mother dead in a Jackson apartment should be returned to Jackson sometime Thursday for questioning in the woman’s death, according to police.

Police say local officers will return Keon Stewart from Chattanooga, where they say Stewart and the missing children were found Wednesday at an apartment.

The children’s mother, Amanda Northern, was found dead Tuesday night in her apartment in Jackson, according to police. They say Northern’s children were safely recovered in Chattanooga when Stewart was taken into custody.

Police say Stewart was wanted on violation of probation and failure to comply charges.

“We are certainly thankful, I think most importantly, that the children were located safely. That was a high priority for us, was finding the children,” said Tyreece Miller, deputy chief of the Jackson Police Department.

Police have not released a motive or details of how Northern died.