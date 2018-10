Record setting turnout on second day of early voting in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn.–More than 3,000 ballots have been cast in the first two days of early voting for the November 6 General Election.

The Madison County Election Commissions said Thursday’s voter turnout set another record with 1,658 votes cast.

Early voting continues through November 1. Voting hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 9 to Noon on Saturdays.