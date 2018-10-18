Scattered Showers Arrive Friday Evening

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Thursday, October 18th

Sunny skies and a warm dry afternoon in West Tennessee are making for a pleasant Autumn day across West Tennessee but we’ve got changes on the way! While Friday will bring another dry and mostly clear morning and early afternoon, clouds and showers will arrive during the later hours of the afternoon and evening. This will also set up a cold front to come through West Tennessee on Saturday bringing a potential for frost to the area!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies will continue tonight across most of West Tennessee with an opportunity for temperatures to drop back down to the lower and middle 40s by sunrise on Friday morning. That’ll still be too warm for frost to form tonight but we have colder weather in the weekend forecast!

After starting out sunny Friday morning, skies will become cloudier during the afternoon and evening. We’ll warm up to the middle and upper 60s tomorrow with scattered showers moving into West Tennessee around and after sunset. The rain will be light but could still put a damper on high school football games, especially those being played north of Interstate 40, so bring an umbrella just in case! We’ll be watching the potential for frost early next week so tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the forecast including how cold it will get, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

