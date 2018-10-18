U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen comes to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen met Thursday with the West Tennessee Economic Development Caucus.

Many local leaders discussed ways to better the region’s economy.

“We have, here in America, the strongest, most powerful economy in the world,” Bredesen said. “I think we ought to use that economic power to benefit our citizens.”

He says West Tennessee is an ideal location for a mega site, which would help bring more jobs to the area.

Bredesen also shared his thoughts on the upcoming election. “People are getting tired of this kind of hyper-partisanship. Everything’s a line in the sand and everything is about your tribe, and you’re right and everyone else is wrong.”

He says voters have a choice between two very different people, with two very different visions of the job. “I tried to conduct myself as governor by just sort of listening respectfully, and taking ideas from everywhere in the political spectrum. I think people are ready for that, and if they are, I look forward to serving as senator.”

One of Bredesen’s goals is to bring Republicans and Democrats together. “If we’re willing to share the credit and share the ideas, I think we can get a lot done, and frankly, right here in West Tennessee is one of the places I think could most benefit from that kind of approach.”

The West Tennessee Economic Development Caucus is a non-partisan organization. They will host senate candidate Marsha Blackburn at their Oct. 23 meeting.