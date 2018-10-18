WRAP reminds public about domestic violence resources

JACKSON, Tenn. — Advocates say abusive relationships are all too common and often end up turning violent and deadly.

Statistics from the Wo/Men’s Resource & Rape Assistance Program show one in four women will be the victim of such violence in their lifetime. And on average, three women are killed every day at the hands of a current or former partner.

In West Tennessee, more than 50 percent of crimes against people are crimes of domestic violence.

“So we just want them to be assured that at the Safe Hope Center, that we are located, is a safe place that they can come and be educated about domestic violence, learn about healthy relationships,” WRAP senior advocate Deborah Shipp-Brackins said.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, call WRAP at 731-668-0411.