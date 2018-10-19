Benton Co. school leaders say social media threat not directed at local school

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Leaders with Benton County Schools say a social media post reported to school officials originated out of state and wasn’t about local schools.

Director of Schools Mark Florence says in a statement on the school’s Facebook page that school administrators were notified late Thursday night of an anonymous social media post. They say the post showed a block wall with text that stated “CHS School Shooting, 10-19-18, Be Ready.”

Camden police and the Benton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the post and determined that it came from another state and was not referring to Camden Central High School, according to the statement.

Florence says that while they have solid evidence the post was not directed at the local school, local officers still would provide extra security Friday.

“Benton County Schools always take threats against students and staff seriously, and we appreciate you reporting your concerns immediately to school administrators and law enforcement,” Florence says in the statement.