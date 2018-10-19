Funeral services for Danielle Lenora Marie Bond, age 30, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held Thursday, October 18, 2018 at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Montgomery Cemetery. Ms. Bond passed away on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Ms. Bond will lie in state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home Thursday morning from 9:00 am until time of service. For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.