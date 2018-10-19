Fall Fest kicks off Friday in Gibson

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The city of Gibson kicks off their Fall Fest Friday night at City Hall.

The festival starts with a street dance in front of City Hall that lasts until 9 p.m.

Police Chief Brad Hardin says the festival is raising money for the city’s park. Hardin says the weekend festival is meant for the whole family to have fun.

“My favorite part is getting out and meeting the people and the atmosphere, the family atmosphere,” Chief Hardin said.

The Fall Fest will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with dunking booths, jumpers and more games and events for families.