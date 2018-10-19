Fall Folklore Jamboree is this weekend in Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — Enjoy a day living like it’s the 1800s and 1900s in rural West Tennessee.

The UT AgResearch and Education Center in Milan will hold a Fall Folklore Jamboree Saturday.

Guests are invited to get hands-on experience milking goats, hand-picking cotton, listening to bluegrass music and touring the West Tennessee Agricultural Museum.

“It’s a great event for anyone who wants to spend some time outdoors and learn a little bit about the history of the region,” UT Institute of Agriculture communications specialist Ginger Rowsey said.

The festival is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children 12 and younger.

Visitors can park at Milan High School where shuttle buses will run to take visitors to the festival.