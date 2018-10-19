Jackson movie theater to renovate, upgrade seating

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local theater is getting a makeover.

Hollywood Cinema in Jackson has announced it will undergo some comfy renovations.

According to the theater’s owner, each theater room will be closed down, two at a time, to install reclining seats.

Changes are also coming to the front lobby, including the restrooms and concessions.

The renovations are set to begin this month and should be completed early next year.

This follows the recent announcement of a new theater coming to Jackson set to open next year that will also have reclining seats.